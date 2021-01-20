Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.68. 174,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 298,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

