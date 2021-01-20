El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.21

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 3866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

