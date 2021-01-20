Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

