Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.15

Shares of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.15 and last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 3519102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 63.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 29.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 206.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth $4,450,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

