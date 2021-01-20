electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ECOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.8% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in electroCore in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.