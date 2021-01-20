Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.98 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $58.98 million and $839,035.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,228,136,833 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

