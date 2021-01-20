Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 67,415 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $55,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 377.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,126 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $3,135,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

