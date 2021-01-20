Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Capitalization Tops $9,740.85

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,740.85 and approximately $88.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00104915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00344784 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012604 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.