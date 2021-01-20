Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.08

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 4426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

