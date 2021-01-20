Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EMNSF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

