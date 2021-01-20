Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.