Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale began coverage on Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

