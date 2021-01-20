Ellaism Market Capitalization Reaches $213,910.66 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $213,910.66 and $71.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.57 or 0.03824898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,998,560 coins and its circulating supply is 40,947,229 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.