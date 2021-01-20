Elmer Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Elmer Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELMA)

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services in the Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland County areas of Southern New Jersey. It offers checking and savings, and money market, and Christmas club accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

