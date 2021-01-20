Elrond ERD (ERD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.