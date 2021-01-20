ELYSIA (EL) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00050394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00255631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064097 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

