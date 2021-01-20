Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

About Emblem (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.