Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.16 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.16 million and $51,565.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038564 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046298 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,832,183 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

