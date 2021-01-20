Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

