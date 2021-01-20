Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDV. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

TSE EDV traded up C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.80. 612,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,124. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.05.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

