Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 9.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.69. 4,864,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,913,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

