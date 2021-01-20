Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.49

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 648999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

