Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.49

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 648999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55.
In other Endurance International Group news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
