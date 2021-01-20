Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $449.82 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $337.00 million and $449.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 136% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,696 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

