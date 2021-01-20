Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading 9.4% Higher

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. 271,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 152,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

