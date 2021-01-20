Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,609 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $34,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

