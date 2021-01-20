Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.49

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

