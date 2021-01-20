Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 615,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 478,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

