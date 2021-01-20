Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

