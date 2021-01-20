Enwell Energy plc (RPT.L) (LON:RPT) Trading Up 2.5%

Enwell Energy plc (RPT.L) (LON:RPT) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.33 ($0.20). 68,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 154,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.95 ($0.20).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Enwell Energy plc (RPT.L) (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

