Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Down 7.2%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 601,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 413,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a market cap of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 119,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 117,373 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

