Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 1,577,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,883,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

