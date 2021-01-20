eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,910.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $803,175.63 and approximately $14,910.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.