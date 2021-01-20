EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $361.02

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $361.02 and last traded at $360.11, with a volume of 2294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.49. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,102,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

