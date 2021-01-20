ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $452,050.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ePlus stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 67,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ePlus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

