EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 7,813,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,173,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,546,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.