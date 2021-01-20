Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $3,369,845.67 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equinix stock traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $727.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

