Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $1,408,138.65 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $11.42 on Wednesday, reaching $727.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,011. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $698.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,602,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

