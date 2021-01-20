Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 20th (NAVB, NBEV, NDLS, NDRA, NEWR, NEXA, NFBK, NHYDY, NTRB, NXE)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 20th:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

