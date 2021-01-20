Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 20th (BLX, CEC1, CNQ, CPX, GBF, IMO, J, JD, JDW, MKS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 20th:

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

See results about (LON:J) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 5,725 ($74.80). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

