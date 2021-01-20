Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (ASML, AZN, BAS, BVC, CBK, GSK, HLE, HUBB, INVE, IX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 20th:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €525.00 ($617.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $650.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

