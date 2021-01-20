Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,640 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 188,063 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,180 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 3,549,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 672,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

