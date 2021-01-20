Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Down 9.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 9,985,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 6,008,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

