Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Down 9.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 9,985,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 6,008,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Featured Article: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.