EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 2,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

