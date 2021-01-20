Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. 462,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 94,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

