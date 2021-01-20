Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.97

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 37907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 1.29.

About Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.