Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $476,512.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.46 or 0.03841263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00419655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.01404158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00562209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00435367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00272383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022637 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,733,275 coins and its circulating supply is 27,429,553 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.