Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 3,458 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $994,486.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.98. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

