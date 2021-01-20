Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.65. 840,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 375,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

