ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) Shares Up 7.2%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.20. 1,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

The company has a market cap of C$237.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 66.73 and a quick ratio of 65.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) Company Profile (CVE:EPI)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

