ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.30

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 8399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $553.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

